'Circus tent': Manchester United new 100,000 seater stadium plans roasted by fans

Football fans have been roasting Manchester United's plans and designs for a new 100,000 seater stadium with a number of comments blasting it as a "circus tent".

Manchester United revealed the ambitious plans on March 11 which would see the club move away from its historical home into what would become the biggest stadium in the UK.

It's reported the current Old Trafford stadium will be demolished.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said: "Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport."

The ownership and hierarchy at Manchester United has come under huge fire of late due to the current stadium having lots of defects, such as a well publicised leaky roof, and the side sitting 14th in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

And some fans have blasted the new stadium plans.

Mark Goldbridge said: "I think it works well. Looks like a circus tent and we're run like one."

One said: "I can't get past the new Old Trafford looking like the Skyline Pavilion in Butlins."

Another Tweeted one of the impressions with the caption: "FULL TIME: Man Utd 1 - 1 Ipswich."

One said: "I suppose it's fitting the new Old Trafford looks like a circus as Manchester United have been run by clowns for a while now."

Another agreed: "What's with the three-point minarets? Maybe the idea is to architecturally reference the devil's trident but it just ends up looking like a circus tent. I guess it's fitting for the clown show that is Manchester United these days"

"The early walkouts when the Reds are winning at that new 100k capacity Old Trafford stadium are gonna be hilarious," one Liverpool fan teased.

Another posted: "Actually sad to see the likes of White Hart Lane, Upton Park, Goodison and now Old Trafford go for these new robot stadiums."

One said: "I need to get my coins together so I can go watch Man United at the Theater of Dreams before they completely destroy it for this circus."

Another agreed: "Oi, the new Old Trafford is genuinely a circus 😭💀"

And one posted a Simpsons meme.

