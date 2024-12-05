Popular Man Utd parody account to change name after death of club stalwart

A popular Manchester United parody account dedicated to long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps has announced it will change the account name, following the recent sad news of her death.

Phipps was a lifelong fan of Man Utd and passed away at the age of 85. She worked in various roles within the club for over 55 years and was described by the Red Devils as a "one-woman institution".

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved colleague Kath Phipps at the age of 85," Manchester United said in a statement.

“An omnipresent figure at Manchester United since the late 1960s, Kath worked for the club for over 55 years in a variety of roles, but her contribution went beyond any particular job title."

“Kath was a one-woman institution, whose memory will be cherished by everyone at the club who had the privilege of knowing her.

“She said last year: ‘I can’t imagine doing anything else’. Well, we can’t imagine the place without her.”

There was even a dedicated X, formerly Twitter, account for Kath called "Kath On Reception" which has over 24,000 followers since it was created back in 2021.

The account bio has since been updated to read: "The queen of Carrington. A true legend who gave her all to the club we love. Thoughts with Kath’s friends and family."

In a recent post, the account paid tribute to Kath and announced they are renaming the account following her passing.

"Hey guys, I’ve just heard the sad news. I grew up hearing about ‘Kath on Reception’ and thought it’d give us all a few giggles when I made the account a few years back".

They added: "It’s came to an end now so I’ll rename the account shortly. Here’s to you Kath," and the post has received 383,000 views and 13,000 likes.





Meanwhile, Man Uted players both past and present have also posted tributes to Kath.

Wayne Rooney, the club's record goalscorer and Plymouth manager posted: “The heart and soul of Manchester United. Everything what the club is about. A legend who will be greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Kathy. Thoughts with family and friends.”

"Such a wonderful woman! Thanks for taking care of everyone," ex-United goalkeeper David Gea said.

While United defender Harry Maguire said: “A legend that will never be forgotten. I will miss you. We will miss you. RIP Kath.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.