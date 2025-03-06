The president of FIFA has confirmed the 2026 World Cup in the US will have a halftime show during the final and the announcement has gone down about as well as you'd expect.

Seemingly taking inspiration from the Super Bowl tradition, which this year had Kendrick Lamar star, Gianni Infantino confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

He said: "I can confirm the first ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

It has since been reported Coldplay's Chris Martin and band manager Phil Harvey will help select artists to perform in the show.

The announcement of a halftime show of any description hasn't exactly gone down well though.

One said: "The game is completely gone! Copying Americans will only ruin the World Cup's legacy."

Another posted the picture behind the Sean Dyche "utter woke nonsense" meme.

One posted: "Coldplay playing (or somehow picking artists for??) a World Cup HALFTIME show is already enough to make the 2026 World Cup the worst in history. For the 204,568,942nd time, soccer is the world's most popular sport for a reason, stop trying to fix it."



Another posted a brilliant Jurgen Klopp meme.

One said: "You've sadly underestimated the power of the true football fan. We don't need bells and whistles or a halftime show, the football is a spectacle enough."

Another said it's "unnecessary".

One posted: "No-one, and mean no-one, cares about a World Cup halftime show. People only watch for the games."

"THE FIFA WORLD CUP DOESN'T NEED A HALFTIME SHOW," exclaimed another.

However some seem to be keen on the idea.



One said: "Kendrick's performance was so iconic that it made FIFA want to do a World Cup halftime show."

And another posted: "Sports media is changing, better change with it or be left behind. People want to be entertained."

Elsewhere, a content creator who regularly streams himself on Twitch playing Football Manager as his local lower league side has now been hired as the chairman of the very same team and how much Kendrick Lamar was paid for his performance at the 2025 Super Bowl has been revealed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.