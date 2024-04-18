Mike Tyson makes major change for Jake Paul fight

Boxer Mike Tyson has had to make a major life change to his lifestyle and habits in order to legally fight Jake Paul.

This summer, 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and 57-year-old former professional boxer Tyson are due to take each other on as part of Netflix’s first live boxing event . The fight is set to take place on 20 July at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As both men train for the upcoming bout, Tyson has revealed he has been forced to give up smoking marijuana because the fight is being held in a state where it is not legal.

Tyson is well-known for his smoking habits and smoked during almost every episode of the his “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast that he has also stopped recording in preparation for the July fight.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation – the body that regulates combat sports in the state – lists marijuana as a banned substance. If Tyson were to smoke before the fight, he would get a positive result on a drug test, be suspended for 90 days and receive a fine.

Additionally, were he to beat Paul and then get a positive drug test after, the match would be labelled a “no contest”.

“He only stopped as a means of following all of the rules,” Tyson’s publicist told USA TODAY Sports , “but he is still a strong advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis for his personal well-being and others like him.”

As well as smoking on his podcast, the former pro boxer also sells weed edibles in the shape of ears in a nod to the infamous moment he bit off the ear of Evander Holyfield in 1997.

