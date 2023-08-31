Newcastle fans react to Champions League 'Group of Death' draw: 'It's not fair'

It's 21 years since Newcastle United played in the Champions League and the Toon Army have been handed one of the most formidable groups possible on their return to Europe's top competition.

Eddie Howe's men exceeded expectations in the Premier League last season to finish fourth and give the team Champions League football for the first time since the 2002/03 season where they played the likes of Juventus, Dynamo Kiev and Feyenoord.

The wait to play in the Champions League again has been well worth it as Newcastle fans will get to welcome some of Europe's top teams to St James' Park and two former winners of the competition.

The Magpies will face French giants and former finalists Paris Saint-Germain. Joining them will be German titans and former winners Borussia Dortmund. Rounding out the group are the seven-time Champions League/ European Cup winner AC Milan.

Manchester United face Champions League group stage clashes with Harry Kane’s new club Bayern Munich this autumn, while Newcastle were handed an exceedingly tough task on their return to Europe’s top club competition.

The Red Devils came back late on to beat Bayern in the 1999 final and complete the treble, but the German champions came out on top in the sides’ last Champions League encounter in the 2014 quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s United side will also be up against Copenhagen of Denmark and Turkish side Galatasaray in Group A.

Holders Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig for the third successive season.

City hammered Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg of their last-16 tie last season, having also beaten them 6-3 in the group stage the season before last.

Also in City’s group are Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade, winners of the European Cup in 1991, and Swiss side Young Boys, with Pep Guardiola’s side seeking to build on their success in Istanbul last season by retaining the title at Wembley next June.

Arsenal, back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, face seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla in Group B.

The Gunners, who were runners-up behind City in last season’s Premier League, are also up against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and French team Lens.

Scottish champions Celtic were placed in Group E alongside Eredivisie champions Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid of Spain and Italian side Lazio.

Additional reporting by PA.

