Red faced Newcastle fan got 'NUFC cup winners' tattoo before Man Utd defeat

A Newcastle United fan who was so confident his side would win Carabao Cup final, he decided to get a "Cup Winners' tattoo three days BEFORE the Wembley final - only for his team to lose.

Kris Cook, a 31-year-old from Cramlington, Northumberland was adamant the Magpies were going to bring the trophy home in the side's first cup final for 24 years.

So much so he decided to tempt fate and got a £400 four-inch tattoo on his left leg that read: "'Tell me ma me ma, NUFC Cup winners 26/02/23."

But Newcastle were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United on Sunday, February 26, and Kris is now left with a permanent reminder of the loss which his mates find hilarious, while Kris's family are not fans of the embarrassing tattoo.

Though Kris insists he has no regrets about his decision after he got it the inking "for a laugh."

“I got it done last Thursday, three days before the cup final," the dad-of-one told SWNS.

“I was going in for a day session at the tattoo place anyway to get a sleeve done and then decided last minute to get the Newcastle tattoo on my leg too.

Kris Cook and his "NUFC cup winners" tattoo he got ahead of the final and the side ended up being defeated by Man United SWNS

"It was all for a laugh and I had mentioned to my mates that I might get it done, but they were shocked when I went through with it.

"One of them said, ‘Jesus Christ what have you had done’.

"The tattoo is about four inches wide and four inches long and is just above my knee on my left leg."

"It took about 10 minutes to do and was thrown in with the £400 cost of booking the tattooist out for the day to have my arm sleeve done.

He explained that the tattoo reference is from a "NUFC chant from the 90s and one we sing at St James’ Park."

“I don’t regret getting it done at all. I might do when I’m older but for now, I just think it’s funny."

When it comes to his family, Kris has received mixed reactions about his new inking.

Kris added: “My eight-year-old daughter Honey thinks it’s funny and my mum is not fussed but my gran hates it.

“She has always been anti-tattoos and I am covered in them. I think the Newcastle United one was just a step too far for her.

"The girl who does my tattoos is from Sunderland so she probably enjoyed it that little bit more."

Last weekend, Kris and his mates made the 280-mile journey down to London for Newcastle's big cup final.

He watched the match at the Boxpark Venue near to Wembley Stadium and said he was still proud of Eddie Howe's boys even though they were defeated.

Newcastle missed out on winning their first silverware since 1969 after two first half goals from Casemiro and an own goal by Sven Botman courtesy of a deflected Marcus Rashford shot.

Kris admitted: “I can’t remember much of the match if I’m honest as me and my friends had been drinking all day and celebrating so the initial defeat didn’t hit me.

Despite his side losing this final, Kris is hopeful that the Magpies will win a trophy in the near future.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t win but I am so proud of the team for getting to Wembley and we will be back.

“Give Newcastle a few years and we will start winning lots of things.

“I have always been a Newcastle fan and I think Geordie football is drilled into you from such a young age.

“I am still very proud of my team despite the outcome.”

Additional SWNS reporting by Sophie Watson.



