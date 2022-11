England fans reacted exactly as expected during their first World Cup 2022 match against Iran, going 3-0 up before half time.

Those watching from Boxpark in Croydon could be seen jumping on benches and throwing beer as they celebrated goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling.

Despite being on a rainy Monday at 1pm GMT, it didn't stop crowds packing out the venue dressed in their shirts and wrapped in flags.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.