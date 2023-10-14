Ahead of Logan Paul's clash with Dillon Danis, MMA superstar Conor McGregor took a shot at Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal with a hastily deleted tweet,

In a tweet that was removed quicker than the time it took McGregor to dispatch Jose Aldo years ago, the Irish fighting legend posed a mocking question to Paul:

"Logan, me and her, what's up." he asked before removing.

That wasn't all.

"Watch out for the secret move, we gonna blow the socks off this arena and then I’m going sideways on the lambo at 220," he said on Instagram when tuning into the match between Danis and Paul, after he also tagged Agdal in a picture of Paul ahead of the fights in Manchester.

If you're confused about McGregor's fixation with Paul & Agdal, don't be - McGregor and Danis have a history, and it's no surprise to see the Irishman in Danis' corner. They've sparred and trained together.

Agdal had been targeted by Paul's rivals -including Danis - ahead of their match-up. The tense spat between the pair has resulted in a 'revenge porn' lawsuit.

In the ring, Paul made light work of Danis, who resorted to utter desperation to take down Paul, with security getting involved at the end as Danis tried to headlock the WWE star.

McGregor and Paul could be on the cards in the future - as Paul made certain to call out McGregor before he left Manchester.

