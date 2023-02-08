Patrick Mahomes risks being in the 'dog house' following Super Bowl 'mistake'

Patrick Mahomes has been busy helping his side to reach the Super Bowl. So busy, in fact, that he nearly forgot a very important date in the diary.

The star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been so focused on the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, that he admitted he didn’t realise Valentine’s Day was just around the corner.

Mahomes was reminded by reporters while speaking to Radio Row in Arizona – and just in time, as it could have risked him being in the dog house with his wife Brittany Matthews.

The 27-year-old admitted that he forgot about it completely, saying: “I didn’t even notice it was coming up, so don’t tell her I said that but I’ll make sure I have some plans now.”

He added: “I don’t know when it is, I know it’s February 14, but I don’t know what day of the week. I’ll make sure to make plans. I appreciate you reminding me.”

Mahomes married childhood sweetheart Brittany in Hawaii last year, and it now looks like they’ll be celebrating Valentine's Day after the timely reminder.

Brittany has become a well known figure after being spotted on the sidelines of games – although she hasn’t managed to win over all Chiefs fans over recent years with her posts on social media.

The pair are currently expecting their second child, and Mahomes ran straight over to Brittany and baby Bronze after the win over the Jaguars, appearing to snub his brother Jackson at the same time.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is focusing all of his attention on getting back fit in time to play Sunday after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

