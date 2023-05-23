Phil Neville furiously swears at reporter before awkwardly back tracking

Don’t mess with big Phil Neville, or you’ll get a very stern talking to.

That’s what one reporter discovered to their cost during a recent Inter Miami press conference after getting told off by the former Manchester United player and coach.

Neville was answering questions after a 3-1 defeat to Orlando Pride when he snapped at a journalist who spoke over him.

“Can I finish speaking? Okay? I don’t interrupt your questions,” he said in the clip, which is doing the rounds on social media.

“Okay, so don’t interrupt mine. Show some f***ing respect.”

Neville stopped the chatter and tried to compose himself to answer his previous question.

“So, sorry for the language," he said.

Losing his train of thought, he continued: "The…in the…sorry what was the question, please? Ask me the question again, please?"

If you ever find yourself in a press conference with Phil, make sure you don't talk over him.

Neville joined Inter Miami in 2021 Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images

Neville took over as manager at David Beckham’s US franchise two years ago. This season, they’re currently sitting two points off bottom-side Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

After playing for Manchester United and Everton during his playing career, Neville managed England Women from 2018 to 2021 before taking over as Inter Miami CF boss in 2021.

Inter Miami, owned by Beckham, was set up in 2018 and began playing in the MLS in 2020, before falling down to the Eastern Conference.

It was recently reported that Inter Miami are attempting to lure one the biggest name in the game to the US, with the club allegedly willing to offer Lionel Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer.

However, the player's preference is to stay in Europe until the 2024 Copa America in order to try and win the Champions League one last time.

