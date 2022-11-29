Eden Hazard was taken aback during a World Cup press conference after a reporter asked the Belgium player why he had gained weight.

Belgium was defeated in a surprising 2-0 win to Morocco on Sunday (November 27) in the country's second Group F match of the tournament which puts their place in the knockout stages into doubt as the side currently sits in third in the table.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid player has faced injuries and a lack of minutes and form in club football and he has also struggled to make his mark during this World Cup campaign.

But one Egyptian journalist - who has not been named - asked a question about the 31-year-old's appearance.

"We noticed that you have gained a little weight," the journalist told the footballer in Arabic.

To which Hazard asked him to repeat the comment so he could hear the translation in his earpiece.

"Recently, we noticed that you have gained weight. How are you dealing with this and what caused it?" the reporter asked once more.

"No, that's not true," Hazard hit back in response. "My weight has remained stable. I always work hard on my fitness and I think that's the most important thing."

What's more, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported that the journalist then had the cheek to ask for a selfie with Hazard after his controversial question.

Safe to say, Hazard declined this request (no surprises there).

"I did indeed ask for a selfie with him. Because like I said, he is a big star. It would have been a nice keepsake for me. But he didn't go into it. Just like with all the other journalists," the reporter told the publication.

While the reporter also doubled down on his reason for asking Hazard about his weight.

'Yes, I think he seems to have gained a bit more weight compared to Belgium's practice match against Egypt. I wanted to know if there was a particular reason behind it and how he will change it. That's why I asked the question,' he said.

"Was he angry when he had to answer it? Perhaps. But Eden Hazard is a big star in football. When he transferred to Real Madrid, everyone expected him to make a big impact. Only he was always injured."

Previously, Hazard commented on his weight back in 2020 when he returned to Real Madrid after the off-season, having gained five kilograms.

"It's true, I cannot lie, if I'm on holiday, then I'm on holiday," he said back then, Reuters reported.

"I put on five kilos in the summer. I'm one of those people who puts on weight very quickly then loses it very quickly."

Belgium will next play Croatia - the current top team in Group F - on December 1.

