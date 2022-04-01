Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has made an amusing reference to an infamous performance of his for the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate's team were drawn against the USA in the group stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The draw, which was made on Friday afternoon, saw England, who finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, also draw Iran and the winner of Scotland and Ukraine, who will then go on to face Wales in a final playoff game.

England fans won't need reminding of the last time they faced the United States at a World Cup, which happened back at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Then managed by Fabio Capello, England were amongst the favourites for the competition, with legends like Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard still in the team. They had also been given a favourable group stage draw featuring the USA, Algeria and Slovenia.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

England were ranked sixth in the world at the time but they looked like a shadow of themselves for the entire tournament and that was evident from the first game.

Although England got off to a great start, with Gerrard scoring after four minutes, the Americans managed to equalise before half-time thanks to a strike from ex-Tottenham and Fulham star Clint Dempsey, which Green, who was playing that day, let slip through his fingers and agonisingly trickle over the line.

England Vs USA 1-1 Highlights Clint Dempsey Goal Robert Green Blooper Mistake June 12 2010 World Cup www.youtube.com





The incident, which was dubbed by many as a 'howler,' has unfairly followed the then West Ham United player and current Chelsea man around for his career since then. That being said he does look to have taken it all in his stride judging by the emoji he tweeted after England were drawn against USA again.





Twitter





England went on to draw the match 1-1 and didn't do much better in their next match drawing 0-0 with underdogs Algeria. They only managed to qualify out of the group thanks to a 1-0 win over Slovenia in the final game but their tournament didn't go any further than the last 16 where they were thrashed 4-1 by Germany.

The Three Lions should be more confident this time around having reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup and reaching last year's Euro 2020 final.

Here is the complete group stage draw for Qatar 2022:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

The 2022 World Cup is due to start on 21st November.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.