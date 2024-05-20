Rodri aims dig at Arsenal players after city win fourth title in a row

Manchester City have won the league again – and in other news, water is wet.

City recorded their fourth successive Premier League title despite Arsenal coming very close, winning by two points after seeing off West Ham on the final day.

Arsenal required City to lose or draw with West Ham in order for them to stand any chance of winning the league, but City got the job done relatively comfortably on Sunday (May 19).

Speaking after the game, star midfielder Rodri took the opportunity to put the boot in on Arsenal, criticising their mentality.

Speaking to Optus Sport after the final game of the season, Rodri said: "It's the mentality. Great players are all over the league, at all the clubs. Arsenal also, they did an unbelievable season.

"But I think the difference was here [the mentality]. When Arsenal came here at the Etihad, I saw them. Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want to draw. And that mentality, we wouldn’t do it the same way…"

Rodri was referring to the game that saw Arsenal draw with City at the Etihad, which ended 0-0 back in March.

City ended the season with 91 points, beating Arsenal in second place with 89.

Rodri’s teammate Jack Grealish certainly enjoyed the celebrations after winning the league, posting a clip of himself singing along to Natasha Bedingfield classic ‘Unwritten’ in a hilarious clip.

Meanwhile, immediately after City secured the title, "115 charges" started trending on X / Twitter - referring to the 115 charges that City have against them for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

