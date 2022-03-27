Ryan Reynolds has jokingly claimed Wrexham's thrilling match 6-5 win over Dover Athletic "has taken nine years off" his life and apologised to his family.

The dramatic game on Saturday (26 March) saw the Welsh side 5-2 with only half an hour of the match left at the Racecourse Ground, and losing would set back their hopes of getting promoted from the National League to League Two.

But the match was from over as a brace from Ollie Palmer along with two goals from Jordan Davies in stoppage time remarkably secured their victory and three-points in the 11-goal thriller.

As a result of this latest win, it put Wrexham in second place and into the play-off places and are now 11 points behind first-place Stockport County.

It didn't take long for club co-owner Reynolds to share his excitement over his team's big comeback and known for his comical flare, he did not disappoint.

"I just lost 9 years off my life. And I'm okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales," he tweeted.

Reynolds' celebratory tweets didn't stop there as he also replied to a tweet from FIFA which posted about Wrexham's win and the Deadpool actor's reaction.

"I love every second of hating it. @Wrexham_AFC is the greatest drug on earth," Reynold tweeted, further showing he's pretty chuffed with the result.

Last year in a surprising turn of events, Reynolds bought the Welsh football club along with It’s Always Sunny star and showbiz friend Rob McElhenney - who certainly felt the ups and downs of Wrexham's incredible win.

"I love this game. I hate this game. I love this game. UP THE TOWN," McElhenney tweeted.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney have previously spoken about their ambitions for Wrexham.

"No one has gone from our league all the way up to the Premier League but some clubs have gone from the National League to the Championship," McElhenney said.

"So we're obviously going to try and go above that - maybe this is just my own naivety. [But] we clearly have the structure and system potentially to allow us to grow at that scale. Why not dream big?"

Reynolds added: "If you don't think like that then I don't think you will ever go there, so why not."

If Wrexham can keep producing thrilling wins like one, you never know...

