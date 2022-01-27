Super Bowl 56 is just around the corner, and there's a lot to know about the big game that almost 100m will tune in to see.

And as the playoffs are almost over and two games remain before the big one takes place, many people are eagerly waiting to see which team will prevail.

First off, where is it this year, and what time does it start?

Super Bowl 56 will be on February 13 at 6:30 PM EST, the day before Valentine's Day.

It will be held at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, which is the home field for the Rams and Chargers.

The game was meant to be held in 2021 at the new Los Angeles stadium.

However, due to weather-related construction delays, the league was forced to shift the game to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, delaying SoFi's hosting duties until 2022.

Due to the NFL's new expanded 18-week schedule, the Super Bowl will not be hosted on the first Sunday in February for the first time since 2003.

Who will be playing at Super Bowl 56?

Even though we don't know for sure, as of right now, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers are in contention for a spot at the game.

When will we find out about the official lineup for the game?

The NFL Conference Championships are taking place on Sunday, January 30. The Bengals take on the Chiefs in their home state Missouri for the AFC Championship.

Later on in the day, the Rams and the 49ers will battle it out for the NFC Championship.

The winners of the two high-stakes games will compete in the Super Bowl.

What teams are favoured?

The Chiefs are the favorites at 6-5 after their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the divisional round. The Bengals are the outsiders.

How to watch the game?

The game will air on NBC with coverage at noon EST.

Super Bowl 56 will be streamed live on the Peacock app, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com.

What artists are performing at the Halftime Show?

This year, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform.