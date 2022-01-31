Patrick Mahomes had a tough weekend after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL playoffs, and now Paige Spiranac has rubbed salt in the wounds by mocking him online.

The YouTube golf star appeared to hit out at the 26-year-old, as well as his fiancée Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson Mahomes, in a viral Twitter post after the game.

Paige teased the pair, who create videos together and have often courted controversy over recent times, in a message which is sure to rile up Chiefs fans.

Taking to social media, Paige said: ‘Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks.’

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post has sparked plenty of reaction online, racking up more than 25,000 likes.

Brittany has been in a relationship with star quarterback Patrick since high school. She’s the entrepreneur behind Brittany Lynne Fitness, and also owns women's soccer team Kansas City Current.

Brittany is never afraid to express her passion for the Chiefs on social media, and she’s been the subject of trolling from some followers recently.

She also sprayed fans with a bottle of champagne to celebrate during a recent game.

Influencer and golf instructor Paige is one of the most high-profile users who have teased her online.

The 28-year-old has more than three million followers on Instagram and she’s been vocal in her support for her team the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She also seemed to single out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for praise by sharing a picture of the 25-year-old following their victory over the Chiefs.

Following their dramatic comeback win, the Bengals will now play the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 56, which takes place at the Rams' So-Fi Stadium on February 13.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.