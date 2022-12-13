It’s never classy when someone refuses to back down after being proved wrong, especially when this happens before an audience of millions of people.

And yet, a man claiming to be a “time traveller” who posted footage of “the 2022 World Cup final” won’t remove the clip, even though it’s been proven to be blatantly false.

The TikTok creator’s video purported to show Brazil beating France to win the football tournament, but we now know that’s impossible since the South American side has already been knocked out.

Understandably, in light of the team’s shock quarter-final defeat to Croatia, fellow TikTokers urged the user, known as World Cup Time Traveller, to take down his misleading post. But he refused, stating unabashedly that he’d earnt money off the back of it and so it was staying firmly put.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The clip has been viewed a staggering 32 million times and racked up more than 2.8 million likes and 26,800 comments since it was posted on 25 November.

We know that success on social media can come with financial rewards, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that he’s cashed in on his viral hit.

Still, the amount he’s pocketed is not quite in the realms of Charli d’Amelio territory. Responding to a commentator, he revealed: “I made +500€ (around £430) with this video,” adding: “I won't delete it.”

@worldcuptimetraveller helping you out like last year #worldcup #wm #wc #wc2022 #qatar #qatar2022 #football #timetravel #timetraveler #brazil #france

And anyone who thinks World Cup Time Traveller will hang up his hat after his public shaming clearly doesn’t understand TikTok very well.

This guy clearly means business and, to be fair, he has enjoyed wins in the past.

He correctly announced that Italy would win the final of the Euros and called England's 4-0 win over Ukraine last summer too.

Even so, we certainly won't be betting any of our own hard-earned cash on his tip-offs any time soon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.