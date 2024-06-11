Will the tiny football car be at Euro 2024?

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week in Germany, footy fans will perhaps be casting their minds back to the previous 2020 tournament where there was an unlikely star.



No, not a footballer but rather the Tiny Football Car that stole the show at the beginning of the matches.

The mini VW first appeared during the opening match between Italy and Turkey on June 11 as it was remotely driven onto the pitch to deliver the ball to the players.

Its next appearance was the semi-final match on July 6 where Italy were up against Spain and a new Adidas ball was introduced.

The day after, it zoomed onto the pitch for another semi-final match - this time it was England versus Denmark at Wembley Stadium.





Of course, when it came to the final the tiny football car returned to provide the ball for England and Italy, and for this special occasion the car had a rainbow design for LGBT+ Pride.

Then in 2022 for the Women's Euros, there was the introduction of the Tiny Buzz car - rainbow design and all - which was seen throughout the tournament including for the group A match between England and Austria at Old Trafford on July 6, 2022.

"Tiny Buzz picked up where Tiny Football Car left off, delivering the ball to players on the pitch at key matches throughout the tournament, and documenting her experience on social media at the same time," Volkswagen said, with there being a dedicated account for the Tiny Football Car & Tiny Buzz.

At the time, the mini car was promoted on Volkswagen UK's social media and whenever the car appeared on screen it quickly began to trend on X, formerly Twitter.

There's even an entire "best bits" video dedicated to the mini VW's appearances during the 2020 tournament.

So with the upcoming Euro 2024 competition, fans will no doubt be anticipating the Tiny Football Car making a big return but alas, we have some sad news...

You may not see Tiny Football Car nor Tiny Buzz at this year's tournament because Volkswagen has not renewed its sponsorship agreement with UEFA.

Instead, the official mobility partner for Euro 2024 is electric car manufacturer BYD which "will facilitate efficient and green transportation solutions during UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany by offering a diverse range of vehicles to provide sustainable mobility for fans and teams across Europe."

There hasn't been any talk of the tiny car, but guess we'll have to wait and see if it makes an appearance in any of the matches...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

