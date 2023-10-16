Tommy Fury vs KSI fight result has been officially changed after judging error

The Tommy Fury vs KSI fight took place on Saturday and the result has been changed following a mistake on the official scorecard from the clash.

A sold-out crowd at Manchester's AO Arena watched the pair go head-to-head in the highly anticipated match where Fury was declared the winner by majority decision - much to KSI's outrage.

In a majority decision, two judges score a fight for one side, and the third one scores it differently.

However, when a photo of the three scorecards was shared on social media showing how the judges scored the fight, boxing fans couldn't help but notice that the scorecard of judge Rafael Ramos had been added up incorrectly.

He gave KSI and Fury a 57 each when the score actually was 56 to KSI and 57 to Fury.

This error has since been rectified to a 57-56 win for Fury by unanimous decision, talkSPORT reported.

Following the match, KSI declared the result a "robbery" and says he is going to appeal the decision.

"Robbery, it's a robbery bro," the YouTuber said.

"How many jabs did he land? And he had a point taken off as well. You weren't landing. Look at your face, look at your eyes. Look at you."

He added: "How do I lose a six-rounder? Unreal.

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

"He [Fury] is the man who is meant to be a pro boxer and he won a majority decision? It's outrageous man. The amount of times he hit me in the back of the head. So many times.

"And the referee only took one point? He kept doing it over and over.

"I'm sorry, it's outrageous.

"We're going to appeal, I want to appeal. I felt like I won that."

Meanwhile, Fury branded KSI a "sore loser," and a "bum," in response to his "robbery" accusations.

"Was it my best performance? No, absolutely not, but we knew it was going to be a stink fest, because one man didn't want to come to fight," Fury told IFL TV.



"Where I come from in the gyms and stuff, you stand there and have a fight. This guy was hopping up and down the ring and didn't want to engage, it was a scrappy affair…

"That was a horrible fight, I've not even watched it back and I'm not even sure I'm going to want to watch it back, because I was useless in there, but I still got the win."

