Triple H hints at WWE collaboration for Elon Musk's Zuckerberg fight

Elon Musk is busy preparing for his fight against Mark Zuckerberg, and he might be getting a little helping hand from none other than WWE royalty Triple H.

The wrestler who is the CCO and head of creative for WWE has reached out to Musk and offered to help him get ready for the big showdown against the Meta CEO.

Musk and Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to a cage match after it was leaked that Zuckerberg's Meta was planning to release a rival to Twitter called Threads.

After Musk said he’d be up for a cage match if he is”, Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet to his Instagram story saying "send me location".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, has now responded to a post from Musk, where the Tesla CEO described his fighting style as “WWE”.

The wrestler referenced Twitter’s recent rebrand to “X” in his reply, offering to help by writing: "Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign" adding a GIF of him making the infamous 'Suck It' gesture.

Wrestling fans will know that Triple H was a co-founder of the D-Generation X (DX) stable, which are a major faction in WWE history.

He’s not a bad guy to have in your corner for something like this, we’d say – Triple H is one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time and retired in 2022 as a 14-time world champion.

Getty Images





Triple H is now in charge of the creative team at WWE, and he’s been keeping a close eye on the touted fight between Musk and Zuckerberg.



The wrestler hasn’t always been such a big fan of Musk, though.

Back in 2021, he appeared on the Good Time show and criticised his business practices in a tongue-in-cheek rant before calling him out for a fight.

"So, if you want to disrespect our business, I will anytime, anyplace, anywhere [fight you]. Elon Musk, if you’ve got the guts, if you have what it takes to do this… then you and I will talk about what I really want to talk about, which is taking one of your rockets, launching it from Florida, going up into space, heading to Mars with a team from the Performance Center, where we then put on the largest spectacle the universe has ever seen – WrestleMania Mars," Triple H said.

Meanwhile, in a post on August 6 in Meta’s recently launched social media platform Threads, Zuckerberg said he had proposed 26 August for the bout with Musk.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” the Meta chief said in response to Musk’s post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.