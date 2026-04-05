Watch moment Wilder tells Chisora 'I love you' - before sending him through ropes

Deontay Wilder's split decision win over Derek Chisora was a heavyweight boxing match for the ages as the two titans each slugged it out in the 50th bout of both of their professional careers.

Chisora made it no secret before the fight this would be his final one (although he did not outright confirm this following the loss) with Wilder keen to continue afterwards, whatever happened.

Over 12 rounds at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday (4 April) night, while it may not have been the most pretty or technical fight, it was certainly entertaining.

And there was one moment in particular in the ninth round which has gone viral.

Wilder had Chisora trapped on the ropes in the corner as he looked to go in for a knockout.

But before unleashing his attack, it seems Wilder said to Chisora: "I'm sorry, I love you."

Wilder then attempted a thunderous right hand which Chisora managed to avoid and duck out of the way of - but he fell through the ropes in the process.

A video of this has since gone viral with a number of social media users loving the respect shown in the ring.

Wilder also revealed he changed his tactics during the fight in a post-match interview with DAZN.

"I was telling him in the ring as I started to see his eyes swell and his temple start to buckle a bit, I said 'bro, you've got to live for your kids, I don't want to hurt you too much longer'," he said.

"I looked after Derek tonight. I didn't want to go too hard up on him because like I said I saw his temple, the veins started coming out of his head. I want him to live for his kids. It's time for us to take care of each other."

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