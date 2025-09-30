Mariah Carey like you've never heard her before: Singer teases unreleased 90's music

Mariah Carey surprised fans with a musical revelation during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The pop icon teased an unreleased 90s grunge song titled Prom Queen, recorded during the peak of her fame.

Carey revealed the track was part of a secret alt-rock project she worked on in the early 90s, a creative outlet far removed from her chart-topping ballads.

Though the song never saw an official release, Carey hinted that she might finally share it with the world—sparking excitement among fans eager to hear her grunge alter ego.

