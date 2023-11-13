'Wolves' actually beat 'Spurs' twice at the weekend

Football fans will likely have enjoyed Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last gasp win over Tottenham Hotspur this weekend - well those that don't support Tottenham – but they weren’t the only Wolves to beat a Spurs team.

Wolves were trailing since the third minute of the game, when Brennan Johnson darted in front of Wolves right back Nelson Semedo to score a tap-in and put Spurs in the lead.

Then, in the 91st minute, Wolves winger Pablo Sarabia took the ball down brilliantly off an early cross to volley home from eight yards.

Mario Lemina completed the comeback in the dying minute of the game, with a scrambled finish from a Sarabia through ball.

However, eagle-eyed sports fans noted that Wolves actually did the double over Spurs this weekend, after a basketball match in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves edged out San Antonio Spurs 117 points to 110 in the opening game of an NBA Western Conference in-season tournament.

Karl-Anthony Towns was the star player there, to ensure that it was a good weekend for all wolves teams.

One X/Twitter user, referencing Tottenham’s World Cup-winning French former goalkeeper who left over the summer, said: “Spurs have got to be regretting sending Hugo Lloris to their NBA side. Can't believe he conceded 117.”

The football result boosted Wolves to twelfth in the Premier League table, while Spurs continued their recent downward slide to fourth.

Manager Gary O’Neill said of the upset: “It was the most proud I have been of a group I have coached, to produce what they produced against a top side.

“I would have been very proud of the group even if the game had finished 1-0 to Tottenham.

“I spoke to the boys at half-time, that the scoreline was irrelevant. We were the better side, don’t let the scoreline dictate how you feel.

“I try to make the team resemble me but I was never good enough to produce a performance like that.

“To be 12 weeks in, we’re ahead of where we expected to be. There was a lot of noise around the place about how much of a struggle it might be but we’ve beaten Man City and Spurs, the top two, early on in the transition. We’re ahead of the curve.”

