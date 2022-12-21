Song with cheeky reference to Falkland Islands hits top of Spotify in Argentina

Argentina has adopted Muchachos: Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar as their unofficial song to celebrate their victory in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and now people are noticing it contains a little dig at England.

From Sunday to Monday, the song Muchachos was streamed over 1.5 million times on Spotify, becoming one of the top global viral songs and hitting number one in Argentina.



This is all thanks to captain Lionel Messi who declared the song to be one of his favorites.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The song is an adaptation of the hit 2003 song Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho sung by La Mosca Tsé - Tsé.



Lyrics were changed after the death of Diego Maradona in 2020 to pay homage to the late footballer.

But they also contain references to Messi, lost tournaments, and Argentine soldiers who died during the Falklands War of 1982.

Part of the lyrics alludes to the Falklands War, where Britain and Argentina fought for control of the Falklands (Islas Malvinas).

De los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré,

no te lo puedo explicar, porque no vas a entender

las finales que perdimos cuántos años las lloré

Translated they mean:

"I'll never forget the young men of the Falkland Islands,

I can't explain it to you, because you wouldn't understand

how many years I cried for the finals that we lost"

The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with Argentina's surrender, which returned the islands to British control.

Across Argentina, fans have sung Muchachos to express their love for Argentina and unify the country during this time of celebration.

Argentina beat France in the finals on Sunday 4-2 in a shootout. It makes the first time the country has won a World Cup since 1986.

Another chant, "yo soy asi, soy Argentina" has a slightly more aggressive allusion to the Falklands War, where they directly call out England in a line that translates to "f***ing English."



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.