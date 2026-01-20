It's awards season, which means we're finally getting to see more of Kylie Jenner, as she steps out in support of her long-time partner, Timothee Chalamet and his success in Marty Supreme.

And of course, the most highly-anticipated part of any Kar-Jenner appearance is the outfit. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that there's been one recurring accessory for the 28-year-old in recent weeks in the form of a huge diamond pinky ring.

Jenner was seen sporting the rock at both the Golden Globes and Palm Springs Film Festival, and now we know the approximate value, we can see why she's getting her cost-per-wear out of it.

“From the photos, this is a very large pear-cut diamond, likely somewhere in the five to seven carat range,” says Neil Dutta, Managing Director at jeweller Angelic Diamonds .

“At that size, with good colour and clarity, you would expect values starting at £500,000 ($673,255), and potentially climbing much higher depending on the finer details.”

He adds that pear cuts are rarely chosen at this scale unless the diamond itself is exceptional.

“They are difficult to cut well, especially at larger sizes, because any imbalance is immediately visible,” he explains. “A pear of this size with good symmetry is not something you see often.”

The thin, simple band setting itself reinforces that point.

“When a band is this slim, it is because the diamond itself is strong enough to stand alone,” Dutta adds. “You would only set a stone this exposed if you were confident in its cut, clarity, and overall quality.”

After Jenner was spotted wearing the ring once again at the Golden Globes, engagement rumours were sparked, particularly as Chalamet has only recently begun shouting her out during speeches.

However, other fans noted that the ring had previously been spotted in Kylie's BTS content in a jewellery box among other highly-valuable Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

"It must be hard to buy diamonds for someone who has Lorraine Schwartz on speed dial and such a generous budget herself already", one person pointed out.

"It's gonna be hard to differentiate her normal rings versus an engagement ring. She would have to make it obvious...", another added of her extensive diamond collection.

What's more, pinky rings are one of the biggest jewellery trends right now - and let's be honest, anyone with the billionaire budget to flaunt five carats for a trip to the supermarket would do the same.

Plus, back in February 2025, she wore a similar Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring design.

Celebrities, including Rihanna, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber have all been photographed wearing statement rings on their pinky or middle fingers, often featuring single large stones worn without stacking.

“At this end of the market, pinky rings have always been associated with status,” confirms Neil Dutta. “What has changed is the scale of the diamonds being worn this way.”

That's one way to make a statement.

