Sometimes we get caught up in our day-to-day lives, it's easy to forget about life's good moments we can often take for granted.

But now people have a newfound appreciation for this in the latest TikTok trend where creators admit they "Almost forgot this is the whole point."

As part of the trend, people share a particular memory they hold dear with the song "Take My Hand" by Matthew Berry in the background.

Here is a round-up of the best videos from the trend:

TikTok Neil James (@neil.james) shared a stunning view of the river, colourful flowers and mountains in Chamonix, France as his "Almost forgot this is the whole point" moment, which has over 5.8 million views as people shared their awe at the stunning landscape.





One person said: "Chamonix! Was here 12 years ago, took a picture in this spot and had no clue how iconic it was."

"Was in Chamonix last summer it didn’t feel real," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Rich bc I’ve seen this with my own eyes."

Another viral video from the trend was posted by Selena (@selenalavagnoli) where she shared a number of clips which included spending time with her family, and admiring nature.

The video has over 5.7 million views, as viewers got emotional in the comments section.













"I’ve been so overwhelmed with my work life lately and this brought me to tears. This. Is. The. Whole. Point," one person said.

Another added: "Family means the world bro."

"Relationships and experiences. That's all that matters," someone else responded.

A fourth person replied: "The simplest moments hold the beauty and joy of life."

With summer coming up, many, including TikToker Ruan (@izruan), shared clips of their previous summer getaways, and in this case he posted videos of his summer in Lake Como, Italy.

"I need another Italian summer," he admitted in the caption of the video that has 7 million views.





"Everyone needs to experience and Italian summer," one commenter agreed.

A second person added: "One day we’ll be dead and we won’t even know it, live your life."

"'Whats the point of living' THISSSSS!!" a third person added.

