An American who has lived in London for eight years has explained the cultural differences between the countries that she still finds surprising.

Posting on TikTok, Andrea Celeste shared a number of examples as to how the two countries differ, analysing everything from food and attitudes.

"Service workers like cashiers and retail workers don’t typically start conversations with people to the extent that they do in America,” she said, saying Brits were less likely to engage in small talk, especially people based in London.

Elsewhere, the expat said US citizens would be surprised to see Brits jaywalking and drinking alcohol on the street — both of which are illegal in the US but fine to do in the UK.

She also said she found some of the food Brits eats odd, including baked beans on toast and black pudding.

She explained the ingredients in black pudding, saying: “It’s dried pig’s blood that tastes amazing, but I’ve freaked out my American friends saying that though.”

As for baked beans, she said: “To be fair, it looks terrible in the photos but it is actually a really good snack during university when you are trying to save money.”









In follow up videos the American has also covered a range of other observations about Americans and Brits, from how the cereal differs to how Americans still use paper cheques to pay for things.

