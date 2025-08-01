TikTokers discover babies are speaking 'secret language' in adorable trend

Babies have us all wanting to be in on the joke with them, as an adorable new TikTok trend sees them speak in their own 'secret language'.

The trend sees parents film their baby's reaction to a trending sound of another baby babbling, and whatever is being said, they all find hilariously amusing.

And it only makes us all wonder what they're chatting about, are they cracking jokes or mocking us adults for not being able to understand them?

Who knows, but what we do know is that it makes for cute entertainment for viewers.

Here are some of the most popular videos from the trend:

With over 20.1 million views, TikTok user @tay_lewis shared a video of her daughter reacting to the sound, as she first began to blankly stare at the camera and then broke out into a fit of giggles.





@user3707275307527 This girl 🤣

In the comments section, people shared their thoughts on the baby's reaction, pointing out patterns or jokingly guessing what they're babbling about.

One person said, "They all laugh when it gets to a very specific part. scary."

"I need a translator," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "She said 'No one beats a jet2 holiday!'"

"What’s so darn funny ? I think they talking about us," a fourth person commented.

Someone else added, "I once spoke that language 😭."

In a similar video, with 10.4 million views, creator @jatziri.veliz posted a video of her daughter who curiously looked at the phone camera before breaking into a big smile and having a good old laugh.





@jatziri.veliz Baby language , love It 🥰 #babygirl #babyoftiktok #sahmsoftiktok #1yearolldbaby #funnybabyvideos

Viewers in the comments shared their reactions of to popular clip.

"Why do all the babies laugh at the same part 😭 what is the joke LOL," one person noted.

A second person posted, "Probably means 'just laugh let's confuse the adults.'"

"At this point, we all need to start studying 'Gibberish' as a language," a third person jested.

A fourth person shared, "The fact that she listened first😭."

"My daughter's reaction to the baby talk sound," TikToker @stackcracklepop wrote as she noted in the caption, "lol well seems like she likes what she heard."

In the brief clip, her baby daughter appeared shocked initially before showing off a beaming smile and giggle.





@stackcracklepop lol well seems like she likes what she heard 🥰😂 #babiesoftiktok

After receiving 3.8 million views, people in the comments reckon "tea was split" in this babbling and said it reminded them of the 1999 film Baby Geniuses, where the plot of the movie is "Two evil scientists hold babies as captives in their laboratory in order to crack the code to baby talk."

"Oh yeah they’re definitely taking about the adults," one person said.

A second person wrote, "Omg they do understand each other lmao."

"Oh tea was spilt," a third person quipped.

"Isn’t this just the plot of Baby Geniuses," someone else also remarked.

