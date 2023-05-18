Mother branded 'disgusting' for 'spraying baby with fake tan'

A mother has divided TikTok after saying she spray-tanned her baby – but it's not all that it seems.

In a viral clip posted to the platform, Kylen Suttner claimed to have given her baby, Suede, a golden glow.

"When everyone is telling me to stop self-tanning my baby but the loving tan employees have families to feed," she wrote over the clip that has racked up almost a million views.

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in, slamming the 21-year-old mother about her "decision".

"Disgusting, so horrible," one person wrote, while another added: "I can't tell if this is a joke?"

It turns out, it was nothing more than a lighthearted joke.

"He had jaundice and looked really tan when he was born," Kylen told The Post in an email. "Everyone commented on his color, so I decided to make a joke about it. I would never actually use self tanner on my baby.



"I feel like most people understood it was a joke," she added. "But the few who didn’t were appalled that I would self tan my baby."

Luckily, for the most part, Kylen's longtime followers knew her comments weren't serious.

"So funny to me that people think you’re being for real," one fan commented. A second sarcastically joked how they wish they had Suede's glow.

Meanwhile, many more took to TikTok to compliment Suede on how adorable he is.

"I can't get over how cute he is," one wrote.

Another added: "His lips are so scrumptious I cannot."

