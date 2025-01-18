Bad Bunny‘s new song 'DTMF' (Debi Tirar Mas Fotos)from his new album of the same name has gone viral on TikTok and sparked nostalgia in a new trend where people are sharing photos of old memories.

'DTMF' has clearly hit everyone in the feels as it debuted at No. 1 on TikTok Billboard Top 50 and the sound has been used in over 403,000 videos on the platform.

The English translation for the song title is "I should take more photos" and is all about the passage of time, appreciating everyday moments and the nostalgia we feel looking back to the past, with the regret for not having taken more photos at the time.

Even Bad Bunny himself took to TikTok and shared a video of himself crying to his song.

@badbunny tik tok

As part of the trend, these particular lyrics from the song are used in people's videos, the English translation is: “I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you / I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could / Ayy, I hope my people never move away / And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out”.

Videos joining in with the trend typically begin with a single photo with the text "I should’ve taken more" and then the screen divides into three photos - each with lyrics "more photos," "when I," "had you".

Everyone has been sharing their own memories, with TikTok user @travelcut4y sharing snaps from their travels.





While others like @livbaron shared adorable memories of their pets who have sadly passed.

















"You don't speak Spanish but this song reminds you of the 6 months you lived with your family in India that you'll treasure forever," TikToker @itsmajestickay wrote.

@itsmajestickay This trend but for missing home in India. 6 months wasn’t enough #badbunnypr #badbunny #dtmf #browngirl #diaspora





While others have been sharing photos and videos of loved ones who have sadly passed away, as TikToker @mcamsssss wrote in Spanish: "A kiss to heaven. Definitely DtMF from my grandfather" which has over 6.1m views.





@mcamsssss Un beso al cielo. Defintivamnete DtMF de mi abuelo #bogota #CapCut #dtmf #badbunny #griefjourney #granpa #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #video





All of the memories from this trend have also made viewers watching them emotional as they took to the comments section to convey this.

One person said: "Bro I HAVE BEEN CRYING SINCE LAST NIGHT PLEASE".

"So I guess we’ll all be spending our weekend sobbing?" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This trend has taught me that I need to take more photos of everything. Pets, parents, siblings, friends. All of them".

"How can a song make me so happy and sad at the same time," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, there's a huge rush to get in on the last TikTok trend before the app gets banned in the US.

