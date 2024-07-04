Boxing gender reveal sparks concern for pregnant mother

A gender reveal has gone viral and left viewers concerned after father violently punched boxing pads held by the pregnant mother.

Gender reveals have become a seemingly common way for couples to find out the sex of the baby they’re having. But, some have become infamous after not going to plan – a pilot in Mexico died after the plane used in gender reveal crashed, while other gender reveals have started huge forest fires .

One recent gender reveal clip left viewers very uncomfortable after it showed a heavily pregnant mother-to-be holding a boxing pad, while the father-to-be punched it several times as hard as he could.

The punches caused the pregnant woman’s whole body to move. In the end, after four powerful blows, a cloud of pink dust came from the boxing pad.

The clip shocked many viewers, including TikToker @depressiondotgov, who stitched her reaction to the end of the video and captioned it: “I’ll never understand the thought process with gender reveal ideas.”

@depressiondotgov I’ll never understand the thought process with gender reveal ideas #genderreveal #babygirl #genderrevealparty

She said: “Are you OK? Seems a little rough. No one else could hold it? Had to be the mommy?”

It appears she wasn’t alone in her concern for the pregnant woman and the fact that father was not holding back on power.

“This actually scared me,” one person wrote.

Another person asked: “He knows that she's pregnant right?”

Someone else wrote: “What’s more shocking are the people just standing there and not stopping it.”

One TikToker commented: “I just recoiled.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings