Comedian applauded for how she handled heckler who is in love with her boyfriend

A comedian has gone viral on TikTok after being widely praised for how she responded to a heckler who expressed her love for her boyfriend who is also a comedian.

Kelsey Cook (@kelseycookcomedy) was on stage and during her performance mentioned her relationship - and perhaps didn't expect the following interaction...

"My boyfriend is actually also a comedian," referring to her partner Chad Daniels which bucked the attention of one audience member.

"Is he your favourite comedian?" Cook asked the audience member who nods prompting laughter from the rest of the crowd.

The heckler then confesses, "We've seen him like eight times."

To which Cook responded lightheartedly: "That is so f***ing rude," as the audience member added: "He's so funny!"

"I know," the comedian sassily replied. "I moved to Minnesota, he's so funny. B**** I know better than anybody!"

After this, the heckler then noted how the comedian's boyfriend is "also cute," and "hot."

"I think he's so funny," she added.

"Thank you," Cook replied. "This is interesting, I've never had somebody at my show make it so clear they wanna f*** my boyfriend."

Following the roars of laughter, the heckler said "it's all good," as Cook jokingly took out her earrings, ready for a scrap.



Cook then decided to ask the heckler's husband exactly how he feels about her crush.

The husband's response cannot be heard in the clip but Cook says: "You've resorted to sign language."

"I think he has a restraining order against her," the husband joked.

The comedian then asks the heckler if she's blocked by her boyfriend on Instagram, to which she replied: "No he responds!" to the shock of Cook and the crowd.

Cook pretends to immediately call up her boyfriend, much to the amusement of the audience.

"My boyfriend's name is Chad," Cook said as she looked at the heckler and added: "As you have written on your notebook 500 times."

In the video caption, Cook wrote: "The problem with dating your favorite comedian is that he’s other people’s favorite too."

Since sharing the clip, it has received 12.3m views as people took too the comment section to share their thoughts.

One person said: "Haha if it’s Chad Daniels he’s my fav comedian also," to which Cook replied: "Hahah oh no it’s happening again."

"Idk who Chad Daniels is but I'm going to go to his show and just talk about how much I love Kelsey cook... for the sake of balance." another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I don't know how you kept your composure...I would be kinda mad for real."

"The way my eyes WIDENED at 'no he responds!'" a fourth person commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.