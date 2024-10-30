Couple find walls filled with stuffed animals in bizarre discovery

A couple were renovating when they uncovered a beary surprising discovery inside their walls... a massive collection of stuffed animals.

TikToker Connor Nijsse (@c.c.wordwork) and his wife were removing part of the drywall in his woodworking shop when they were confronted with the secret stash.

"We’ve owned the house for a year and I’ve slowly been renovating. This was some of the last drywall to come down from the garage," they explained in the comments section.

The video captured the moment they took off one of the large parts of the wall.

“Are you ready for the big reveal?” the wife can be heard saying as she is filming. “What do we think? Insulation or stuffed animals?”

Once the piece of drywall was removed from the wall by Connor there was a colourful collection which took up sections of the wall and behind the plastic each was jam-packed with the toys.

“You can’t make this s**t up,” she added, saying what us viewers were all thinking





@c.c.woodwork Things you find… Part 1 #stuffedanimals #beaniebabies #reducereuserecycle

The video has gone viral with 3.3m views, as people in the comments couldn't believe their eyes, with some spotting familiar stuffed animals from their childhood and even offered money to buy them from the couple.

One person said: "I’ll pay for that brown bear at the bottom right! Friend has had hers for 40 years and he is quite worn and I’ve tried to repair him with no luck!"

"Hundreds of dollars worth of toys to replace 20 bucks of insulation," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Am I the only one who feels sorry for the stuffies? When I was younger, I believed they had feelings and deserved my love and respect. Hope they don't just get tossed in the garbage."

"All I can think of is Toy Story and they are all cheering in their heads, we're FREE!! Someone came for us!!" a fourth person commented.

After sharing their unusual find, the couple posted an update where the stuffed animals were free from the walls as they remarked that they "can't believe" all these toys were sitting inside their walls.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.