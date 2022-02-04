When you think of Build-A-Bear you surely don't envision a line of adults waiting to purchase one, right?

Well, thanks to the stuffed animal brand's new collection, that might be happening after all.

Introducing: Build-A-Bear After Dark, a new series of teddy bears designed specifically for adults.

"Wink, wink –our Giftshop is full of gifts for adults too! Shop Build-A-Bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged," reads a Facebook post from 2021 that features just about the horniest lion we've ever seen. I mean, he's dressed in a silk robe lying down on the bed with champagne and a rose!

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Build-A-Bear reminded shoppers that their gift shop is more than just for kids.





On the website, the description for the collection reads, “Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids? Why should they get to have all the fun? The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone—including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart."

It continues, "From stuffed animals from your favorite movies and franchises to teddy bear gifts for adults celebrating life’s achievements, there are plenty of stuffed animals for adults to love and snuggle with."

To enter this section of the Build-A-Bear website, you must confirm that you’re at least 18-years-old.

Luckily, or perhaps unluckily for some, the stuffed bears aren't actually X-rated at all. Instead, the line features stuffed animals that are alcohol-themed and character bears like Marvel, Harry Potter, and Doctor Who.

Screenshot of Build-A-Bear's website Build-A-Bear

Definitely not what comes to mind when you hear "Build-A-Bear After Dark."

