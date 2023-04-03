Here's how Twitter's 'For You' algorithm works - and how to make the most of it

Twitter users will have noticed a 'For You' page separate to their regular feed popping up on the app in recent weeks, and now, thanks to a portion of its source code being opened to the public, users can get a better idea of how to capitalise on their content.

Each like that a post receives means gives it a 30 times boost in terms of reach, but tweets with links will be pulled back.

And of course, paying for Twitter Blue automatically extends the reach of your posts.

