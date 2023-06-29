Dad hits out at trolls after being shamed for kissing his son

A Dad has fired back after trolls attacked him for kissing his son on the lips.

The Dad, Tom, posts on TikTok and documents his life with his family and has posted a number of videos which show him being affectionate with his son.

But for doing so, he has attracted criticism in the comment.

So he addressed critic's concerns. "I find it worrying that it bothers you,' he said, addressing a comment criticising him.

"I will kiss my son, my five-year-old child, on the lips for as long as I deem necessary and as long as he lets me, right, 'cause I love him to bits and he's my best pal and one day he won't want me to and he probably won't want much to do with me. So for now, I'll carry on as I am."

When another suggested he was normalising adults kissing children her replied: "So the logic here is, if I kiss my five-year-old, he will think that he can go off and it's OK to kiss strangers, strange adults... obviously!.

"So let's apply that logic. I can't have him in my car anymore to take him places because he could get in a stranger's car and think that's normal.

"He can't live in my house anymore because - well, he could just walk in a stranger's house and think that's normal.

"Or we could, now hear me out, we could... teach him that he's got a mummy and a daddy and kissing them is normal, but kissing dodgy Barry down the road is a bit weird."





You tell them, Tom!

