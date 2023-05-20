Ed Sheeran lookalike gets TikTok account reinstated after being banned

A man who looks like Ed Sheeran was banned from TikTok for “impersonating” the singer, even though he's adding disclaimers that he's not the pop star.

Ty Jones, a 28-year-old influencer, is the double of the Bad Habits singer and has 111,000 followers on TikTok - but it seems he looked too much like him according to the social media platform.

At the time Jones took to Instagram to share the bad news and posted a screenshot of his TikTok profile that confirmed the ban on his account.

Although Jones appealed the decision "within minutes" and argued that he uses his own name, and as well as issuing disclaimers on his lives, along with his content being about himself and parodies of the musician, his appeal was denied.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@life.of.ty I went to Ed Sheeran's concert in Manchester whilst being his Lookalike it was an incredible performance #edsheeran #manchester #lookalike

"Funnily enough my Tiktok account was banned for ‘impersonating’ when my name was individual, my lives were titled ‘I’M NOT ED SHEERAN!’ and my videos consisted of my individual life as a celebrity lookalike, etc.,” he wrote.



“Tiktok just banned me, I appealed and within minutes got a response that it was denied, I genuinely feel discriminated ‘sheerly’ for the way I look."

He added: "I’ve contacted Ed Sheeran’s team and they claim to have no involvement in this action taken against me, but the news have a keen interest in my story.”

Since then, Jones's account has been reinstated, following reports of his ban.

Jones previously impersonated Ed Sheeran in 2019 when he appeared at the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 boxing match in 2019, fooling celebrities and security staff as part of a prank by YouTuberJosh Pieters.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran asked what he 'does for a living' on street.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.