Ed Sheeran has hilarious answer to being asked what he 'does for a living' on street

A TikToker has shared Ed Sheeran's hilarious response to being asked what he 'does for a living' on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

"I stand next to short people to make them feel better", Sheeran responds, saying he 'used to be a hobit' and 'moonlights as a singer'.

He then invites Ted Zhar into the King's Theatre where he's performing that night, and carries on the gimmick.

"When parents have really short kids and they want them to feel really tall, they employ me to come in", he adds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters