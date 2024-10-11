Why is everyone making 'Hear Me Out' cakes on TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok then you've probably already heard about the "Hear Me Out" trend, but a new iteration of this sees people making their very own "Hear Me Out" cakes.

A "Hear Me Out" cake can be home-baked or store-bought. The main part of the trend involves people making print-outs of their "Hear Me Out" picks and gluing them to a stick and adding the images on top of the cake for decoration.

And since it is a "Hear Me Out" cake, there are some unlikely crushes - from celebrities to cartoon characters - that are revealed.

Participants of the trend tend to be couples or friendship groups who provide great reactions to finding out their partner or friend's "Hear Me Out" picks.





@definitelynotwolfie1 hear us out…





So what kind of people are included on a "Hear Me Out" cake?

Some examples that you might see on top of one of these viral cakes include Lord Voldermort from Harry Potter, Doc Hudson or Sally Carrera from Cars and Alfredo Linguini from Ratatouille

Whether or not you agree with everyone's picks, clearly we're all intrigued enough to watch as videos from the trend have garnered millions of views.

Here are some of the viral videos:

@brooklynandbailey Toad is WILDDDD #hearmeout #cake #funny #office









@kathrynadamo feels solid @carlee.susan @ains #fyp #fypviralシ #hearmeout #hearmeoutcake





















@andy.and.michelle our hear me out cake 😂 #andyandmichelle





Furthermore, the videos are prompting a lot of debate in the comments based on the choices made in the video - after all, everyone's "Hear Me Out" selections are subjective, right?

Before "Hear Me Out" cakes became a popular trend, "Crush Cakes" were everywhere as people shared their more conventional celebrity crushes and added photos of them on top of their cakes.



