Influencer facing backlash for hosting 'meet and greet' with her 3-year-old daughter

An influencer has sparked a debate after allegedly announcing a meet-and-greet for her three-year-old daughter.

In a viral TikTok making the rounds online, one woman highlighted the bizarre event after seeing the social media post online. It announces a tour of the child's tour across the US, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Dallas.

TikTok user Sarah (@mom.uncharted) showed the since-deleted post, with tickets reportedly costing $30. The TikToker, who frequently speaks about child safety online, said: "This is one of the bizarre things I've seen to date."

"When I say the parasocial relationships on social media are out of control, this is a great example," Sarah said in the video that's racked up over 350,000 views.

The screenshot of the alleged Eventbrite post read that it was the toddler's first meet and greet "dedicated to meeting all her IG Aunties and Uncles that's been part of her life journey!"

A comment from the mother reportedly claimed that her three-year-old daughter has "been wanting to do this".

One fan's comment reportedly read: "Let me go find a kid to borrow, so I have an excuse to see my Insta-niece", to which the mother replied: "GIRL GROWN OR KIDS CAN COME!"

The alleged event certainly caused a storm in the comments, with hundreds addressing safety concerns.



"My mom wouldn't even let me get a tshirt with my name on it back in the 80s," one said, while another added: "And the fact that there’s enough interest to meet this child that it makes up for the travel costs".

"Parents before: don’t talk to strangers. Parents now: let’s have strangers meet you and pay money," a third quipped.

Indy100 reached out to mother Shawniece Shepherd for comment.

