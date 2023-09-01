Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond have become a TikTok meme

Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond have gone viral on TikTok as their laughter at James May has become a meme template on the platform.

In the clip from season two episode 11 on Prime Video's The Grand Tour, both Clarkson and Hammond couldn't hold in their giggles as they were doubled over and covering their faces laughing at the fact May's car was stuck after he filled an open-topped tank with sea water in the back of a 104hp Mercedes.

The car was parked on wet sand, so when it came to transporting the aquarium, May's plan went haywire as the water from the tank ended up drenching him when he tried to get the car moving.





@primevideoaunz So THIS is what was so funny 😭 #CapCut #JeremyClarkson #RichardHammond #TheGrandTour #trendorigin #capcutorigin





Now, Clarkson and Hammond have been green-screened and used as meme template for other different scenarios where we would all have a laugh with our best mate.

It first became the subject of memes on TikTok in March 2023, as per Know Your Meme and has been appearing on TikTok For You pages ever since.

Here are some of the best TikTok's from the trend:



The first one from @kimi19888 asked viewers to tag their friends who get them in stitches like the two presenters.





@kimi19888 Pant wetting besties 🫶🏻 #funny #laughing #topgear #jeremyclarkson #richardhammond #besties





"Mee and my best friend trying to play the game but Jigsaw told us the rules four time and we still don't know what's going on," @kiaa.dawson wrote as she edited the clip of Clarkson and Hammond to include the dark backdrop and has 6.3m views.









@kiaa.dawsonn It’s the ADHD sorry 😭 #capcut #fyp #twoguyslaughing #bestfriend













While @lucymic_ used the template to imagine the scenario where two besties "arrive at Heaven's gate but are too drunk to make it upstairs," in the clip with 280,000 views.





While a zombie apocalypse could be the end of the world as we know it, if we're with our best friend then it's hard to take as serious, @itskiapicanto's TikTok shows.





@itskiapicanto I just KNOW I’d be among the first to go 😅 #zombieapocalypse #twd #twdmemes #richardhammond #jeremyclarkson #zombie #thewalkingdead #thelastofus #tloumemes #memes





When you and your best mate agree to only have one drink, but the night takes a turn as @llamazazdas uses the Clarkson and Hammond template to show what happens when pals stay out in a clip with 530,000 views.

















And then there's a meme made about the fact this is the perfect meme to send to friends who you also have experienced this kind of laughter with.





@thelexiishow TikTok · Lexi













