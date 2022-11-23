Richard Hammond opens up on how his wife screaming woke him from coma

x
Video
Richard Hammond has bravely opened up on how his wife screaming in his ear 'woke him up' from his coma after the 2006 crash that almost killed him.
Speaking from a walk in the Lake District, the Top Gear star reflected on how he had a 'vivid dream' he was in that exact location while comatose.
"Apparently she [Mindy Hammond] roared and screamed and swore at me 'don't you dare die'", he said of the moment.
"That's when I turned back from this tree in my dream. And that's when I woke."
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next Celebrities