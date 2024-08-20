'Blind item' TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth's cause of death revealed

Popular TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth's cause of death has been revealed after she passed away at the age of 36 back in early April.

Best known for her eyebrow-raising celebrity “tea spills” and “blind items," Roth amassed 269,000 followers on the video-sharing platform before her untimely death.

She was known to start her videos with the catchphrase: “You want more? I’ll give you more,” and referred to celebrities by nicknames including “JLulu” (Jennifer Lopez) and “Ozemprah” (Oprah Winfrey).

Roth's death was a shock to fans at the time, but now it has been reported that her passing has been ruled as "natural" in her autopsy report.

Documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (August 20) revealed the content creator and influencer died from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis, according to Maryland's Chief Medical Examiner.

Fans were devasted to learn of Roth's passing back in April TikTok/thekylemarisa_

In other words, Roth died from an irregular heartbeat caused by scarring on her heart muscle.

Meanwhile, there were no signs of no signs of alcohol in her toxicology report but she did test positive for Diphenhydramine otherwise known as Benadryl and Mitragynine ... an alkaloid often used for pain management, as per TMZ.

On April 15, Roth's death was announced by her sister Lindsay in an Instagram post where she claimed her family didn't know what caused the TikTok star's death.

"As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don’t know happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts," she wrote at the time.

'Uncut Gems' actor Julia Fox commented on Lindsay’s post: "I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she [didn’t] suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

