‘Labubu teeth’ are now a thing and we should all be scared

Whether you're an avid collector or downright terrified of them, Labubu dolls have become a hit with the social media crowd, and it's now near-impossible to avoid the gremlin-like creatures, often seen dangling from bags.

The collectable dolls were created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung all the way back in 2015, and later became popular in 2019 when the brand collaborated with Chinese toy company Pop Mart.

The concept is that you buy a box, and the doll you get inside will be a surprise, making them all-too-addictive for collectors.

Labubu/TikTok

However, it wasn't until this year that the TikTok generation were introduced to the figures, known for their bunny-like ears and pointy teeth. Soon after, Pop Mart stores around the globe had hours-long queues of fans trying to get hold of them.

But if camping out for a $20 figurine (which often goes on to be resold for hundreds of dollars) doesn't sound wild enough, people are now saying the trend may have officially gone too far - because Labubu teeth are now a thing.

TikTok dentist, Dr Mike, posted a lighthearted video of himself wearing a mould he'd made resembling the spiky, yellow-tinted teeth of Labubus, and racked up over 370,000 likes.

"I got bored at work so I made Labubu teeth", he joked.





@newfiedaddy Labubu teeth 🦷 #labubu #labubuteeth

Naturally, they're terrifying - and people are now praying they don't become an extension of the trend.

"Lafufu! Labubus have nine teeth", one person joked in the comments, referencing the nickname given to the knock-off replicas being sold online.

"You should sell Labubu teeth", another person requested.

"God forbid a dentist catches Labubu teeth vibes", another wrote.

Others pointed out that they couldn't believe this is what dentists got up to while they were on a long waiting list for dental treatment.

He's not the first dentist to get involved with the trend either, as Singaporean clinic, Minmedgroup last year began offering braces for Labubu dolls for $45.

Here's to hoping this one doesn't take off...

Why not read...

The rise of Labubu: Meet the quirky collectibles taking over social media

Sardines have become the biggest it print of the summer - and it says a lot about the world

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings