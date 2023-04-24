Meghan Trainor responded to backlash over comments she made about teacher, and apologised for "being careless" with her words but also noted sending kids to class in America is "horrific," due to school shootings.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Workin’ On It, which she co-hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor, and guest Trisha Paytas, the subject of raising kids and their schooling came up and school shootings were also mentioned.

"We’re homeschooling our kids," the Made You Look singer said, who has a two-year-old son and is expecting her second child with her husband and Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

It has been reported that Trainor turned the attic of her Los Angeles home into a school room.

"Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. 'I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, ‘F*** all that," she said.

To which Paytas replied "That, and also kids can be mean, teachers —"

Trainor then interrupted to say "f*** teachers, dude."

Trainor's comments prompted outrage from people who described them as "disappointing," and praised the work of public school teachers.









In response to the backlash, Trainor posted a TikTok video to her 17.7m followers where she clarified she did not mean “all” teachers

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teacher’" on the podcast and it’s not how I feel," she began.



“I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific, and what all of us have to go through but especially teachers is not normal and not OK."



She then referenced Paytas's and her husband's "bad history" where they were bullied by some teachers - "I got angry and said 'f' teachers for those specific human beings back in the day but I did not mean that to all teachers."

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together

“I think they [teachers] have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid,” she added.



"They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say,] I am so so sorry," the singer concluded.

In the caption, she wrote: "I am sorry for being careless with my words. I love teachers and I am here for you. Let’s work to make schools a better place together."

