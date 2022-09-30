Meghan Trainor explains truth behind viral 'bag of dildos' photo

Meghan Trainor has finally explained what the story really was behind her viral 'bag of dildos' meme in 2018.

The 28-year-old was seen leaving a sex shop with her Spy Kids star husband Daryl Sabara, with you guessed it...a bag of dildos.

Using the 'one thing about me' TikTok trend to tell the story, the singer explained how she'd gone to get some stuff for a friend who was too embarrassed to go herself.

"But it’s ok, my friend had good sex, so it was worth it in the end", she joked.

