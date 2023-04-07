TikTok's mirror reflection trick explained

TikTok users have been left baffled by a seemingly simple bit of science involving the reflection that doesn't appear to make immediate sense.

The trend involves people placing a small object, be it a glass or a packet of gum, against a mirror but with a piece of paper placed between the object and the mirror.

Now, this might seem not that shocking but videos are racking up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok as people cannot figure out how they are able to see the object in the mirror as they believe the paper should be blocking the view of it.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

TikTok is now full of videos of people stunned by something that many of us would have learned in school. For instance the below video has more than one million views with some people claiming that it is 'magic.'





How does the TikTok mirror reflection trend work? So, as people are baffled by this allow us to explain with our best knowledge of high school science. The image that you are seeing in the mirror isn't actually the object, it's just an optical illusion created by the reflection. Even though logic would suggest that the piece of paper would block you from seeing the object, light is still reflecting off the object and reaching the mirror and therefore bouncing back to your field of vision. The paper isn't actually doing anything other than becoming a background for the image and doesn't have any impact on the reflection whatsoever.





Still confused? Then maybe watch this video which tells you exactly why you can still see the object.













Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.