Trump's conditions for release of 'scam' Epstein files met with ridicule

Donald Trump has revealed his conditions under which he would support the Epstein files being released.

The scandal around the release (or lack thereof) of the Epstein files by the Trump administration is an issue that continues to plague the president, despite continued efforts to distract people .

Now, Trump has claimed to reporters that he, in fact, does want the files to be released, but only if they don’t “hurt” people.

When asked about the files, Trump said: “Well, I want everything to be shown, you know, as long as it’s fair and reasonable. I think it will be shown, and it should be shown.”

He continued: “It’s gotta be stuff that really doesn’t hurt people unfairly, because you have so many people involved and if they can do that in a fair way I think it’s great. I think it’s really great.

Trump also repeated the unfounded claim that “the whole thing” is a “scam” by the Democratic party, with no explanation and nothing to substantiate it.

He said: “The whole thing is a scam. It’s a scam set up by the Democrats and they love talking about it, but I would like to see people exposed that might be bad and we’ll see how that all works out.”

Many people thought it didn’t particularly help Trump in terms of his public perception in relation to the Epstein issue.

One said: “And since it’s a Democrat scam they chose (to) do nothing with it leading up to the 2024 election. Trump truly thinks his supporters are idiots.”

Someone else dubbed Trump, “#TheBoyWhoCriedHoax”.

It comes after dug himself an even bigger hole in relation to the Epstein files scandal, as he accidentally dismantled a long-held belief about why their friendship broke down.

