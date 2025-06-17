The 'my first war, kinda nervous' trend shows how unserious Gen Z is

With the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and the threat of war in the Middle East, Gen Z are coping in the only way they know how... with humour.

Often titled as the "most unserious" generation, Zoomers are living up to their reputation as they've been posting footage of the two countries trading strikes along with their dark humour.

TikToker Rakan Munjed (@rakanmunjed) posted a clip with the caption, "My First World War... kinda nervous," and used the song 'Starships' by Nicki Minaj.

"Quick make a wish," he added in the caption, jokingly pretending the strikes are shooting stars.





The video has since received over 28.7 million views, 5.2 million likes, along with thousands of comments from fellow Gen Z'er who similarly shared a dark sense of humour about it all.

"Wow literally the only thing this generation is afraid of is pregnancy…" one person said.

A second person suggested, "Why can't presidents just do a rap battle?"

"Historians definitely skipping this generation," a third person wrote.

A fourth person commented, "Grwm for my first world war 🤭✨"

"The most unserious generation," someone else declared.

Meanwhile, others tried to explain why Gen Z's go-to coping mechanism is humour.

One person summarised, "The more humour the less trauma."

"'Your generation is so unserious', yeah.... the world is ending... can't afford a home, can't afford food, can't afford to live... why would we be serious?" a second person explained.

Another example is from the account @talkofhollywood, which similarly shared this footage and asked, "First World War, what's the dress code?"

In the caption, the poster added, "Starships were meant to fly," in reference to the Nicki Minaj song.





This particular video has over 2.7 million views, 548,000 likes, and

"'WW3 outfit ideas' [photo]," one person said.

A second person posted, "I want an enemies to lovers romance pls."

However, there have been some who have hit back at Zoomers for being so unserious about a situation that is very serious, affecting those who reside in both countries, and the wider region, with lives already lost.

Since the escalation, more than 224 Iranians have been killed, most of them civilians, while Israel says 24 people have been killed, all of them civilians, Reuters reported.

One person commented, "How about y’all stop acting like you’re involved and make fun of such stuff? You’re not experiencing alarms do you? You’re not scared for you life that you and your family have a high chance to lose its home because of some bombs do you? Get out!!"

"We're all so desensitized ... look at these comments. Jesus, please come back anytime now. The world is falling apart & it's still becoming a meme," a second person said.

A third person wrote, "Watching a missile attack soundtracked by Ninki Minjaj is the most dystopian thing I've seen in a while."

