TikTokers stunned to learn real reason this award-winning beauty product was created

Benefit’s Benetint has become a global sensation and a cult favourite among beauty enthusiasts. So when a former Benefit makeup artist revealed a little-known origin story, TikTok users were left gobsmacked.

Benetint is widely loved for adding a natural flush to lips and cheeks, and it was the first product to completely sell out at Benefit’s original boutique in San Francisco.

But now, thanks to a viral TikTok from Lauren Bliss (@laurenbliss91), fans of the beauty brand are reeling after discovering its rather unexpected - and risqué - origin story

Lauren explained that back in the 1970s, the tint was originally created to ‘make the nipples stand out’ on dancers in San Francisco’s Mission District. At the time, Benefit hadn’t even settled on its now-iconic name, operating instead under its original moniker, The Face Place.

Originally known as Rose Tint, the product was reportedly made using a blend of rose petals and carmine, designed to give skin a natural, flushed hue.

“I feel like this cheekiness with their branding continued for a long time,” Lauren added.









@laurenbliss91 Did you know this? I love this origin story for Benefit’s Benetint lip & cheek tint. @Benefit Cosmetics #makeuphistory #beautyindustry #liptint #70smakeup

Benefit backed the claims over on its official page, adding a fun fact that reads: “ It was custom-made for an exotic dancer back in 1976 and was the first ever product sold in our original San Francisco boutique!”

It didn’t take long for the comments to come flooding in, with one writing: “Benefit used to be such an it brand, I remember the little shell palettes.”

“Just side eyed my benetint blush from across the room,” one fellow TikToker humoured.

Another added: “me finding out i was using this correctly unintentionally back when i still owned benetint.”

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: “I guessed this before you said it!”

Many more TikToks surfaced and took over FYPs sharing the newfound discovery.

